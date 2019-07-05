Three in court in relation to Lisburn shooting
By Maggie Taggart BBC News NI
- 5 July 2019
Three men from the Republic of Ireland have appeared in court in Craigavon after four shots were fired at a house on the Ballynahinch Road in Lisburn.
Gary Shortfall, 31, from Balbriggan; James Marry, 30, and Craig O'Connor, 24, both of no fixed abode in the Republic, are charged with attempted murder and a number of other offences.
No one was injured in the attack on Wednesday morning.
A police officer said he believed it may be linked to a Dublin drugs feud.
All three men were refused bail.