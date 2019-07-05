Northern Ireland

Three in court in relation to Lisburn shooting

By Maggie Taggart BBC News NI
  • 5 July 2019
Windows were damaged when several shots were fired
Three men from the Republic of Ireland have appeared in court in Craigavon after four shots were fired at a house on the Ballynahinch Road in Lisburn.

Gary Shortfall, 31, from Balbriggan; James Marry, 30, and Craig O'Connor, 24, both of no fixed abode in the Republic, are charged with attempted murder and a number of other offences.

No one was injured in the attack on Wednesday morning.

A police officer said he believed it may be linked to a Dublin drugs feud.

All three men were refused bail.