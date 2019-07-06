County Antrim: Man dies in Nutts Corner incident
- 6 July 2019
A man in his 40s has died in an incident on Belfast Road, Nutts Corner, County Antrim.
It is believed the man was working on a lorry at the side of the road when the incident happened on Saturday morning.
Officials from the Health and Safety Executive are investigating his death.
The road remains closed.