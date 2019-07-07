Image caption The Belfast City Council operation will not dismantle the bonfire

Belfast City Council is taking action to remove tyres from a bonfire in the south of the city.

Contractors, accompanied by police, arrived at the site on London Road, near the Ravenhill Road, at about 07:00 BST on Sunday.

Lismore Street has been cordoned off to allow the council operation to take place.

A council spokeswoman said the action was only being taken to remove tyres, and not to dismantle the bonfire.

Image caption The tyres were placed onto a lorry after being removed from the bonfire site

Bonfires are lit in Protestant areas on 11 July ahead of the Twelfth of July, a day when thousands of Orangemen commemorate the Battle of the Boyne.