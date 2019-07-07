Northern Ireland

Man charged after Ballymoney stabbing

A man has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent after a woman was stabbed in Ballymoney, County Antrim.

The incident happened at her home in the Shandon Park area in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said the woman's injuries were not believed to be life threatening.

The man has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.