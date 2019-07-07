Image copyright PA Media

Two people have been charged with terrorism offences after police seized munitions and ammunition in County Antrim.

A man, 33, and a woman, 31, were arrested after a search at a property on Cladytown Road in Glarryford, near Ballymena on Friday night.

They are charged with offences including possessing explosive substances and ammunition.

They are due to appear at Coleraine Magistrates' Court on Monday.