Ballymena: Man and woman face terrorism charges
- 7 July 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two people have been charged with terrorism offences after police seized munitions and ammunition in County Antrim.
A man, 33, and a woman, 31, were arrested after a search at a property on Cladytown Road in Glarryford, near Ballymena on Friday night.
They are charged with offences including possessing explosive substances and ammunition.
They are due to appear at Coleraine Magistrates' Court on Monday.