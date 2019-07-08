Image copyright Daily Mirror

Monday's News Letter carries a tribute to victims' campaigner Beatrice 'Bea' Worton.

The 91-year-old was the mother of Kenneth Worton, one of 10 people killed by the IRA at Kingsmills, south Armagh, in 1976.

The paper notes her later life had been "shaped by the massacre more than four decades ago".

Mrs Worton took a legal case against the Equality Commission over a playground in Newry, County Down, being named after IRA hunger striker Raymond McCreesh.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Bea Worton took legal action against the Equality Commission over the name of Raymond McCreesh Park

She died in hospital on Friday.

The Belfast Telegraph paper covers the funeral of "cancer warrior" Lesley Kennedy, a mother of three, from Maydown, County Londonderry, who died last week.

The 36-year-old charted the final years of her life through her 'Terminally Fabulous Darling' Facebook page.

"She was determined to take life by the scruff of the next and live it to the full," Rev Canon Paul Hoey told mourners.

Tensions over bonfires in the run-up to the Eleventh Night feature across the Irish News, Belfast Telegraph and the Mirror on Monday.

'Fuming at Bonfire crackdown' is the headline on the front of the Daily Mirror.

On Sunday, a decision was taken to close Avoniel Leisure Centre in east Belfast after its entrance was barricaded by men behaving in a "threatening" way to staff.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption A loyalist bonfire is being constructed in the car park at Avoniel Leisure Centre

Other incidents involved masked council contractors removing tyres from a bonfire site in south Belfast, and residents moved from flats in Portadown over health and safety concerns.

The disputes are also marked on the front of Monday's Irish News and the Belfast Telegraph.