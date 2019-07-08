Image copyright PSNI Image caption Paul Smyth was found dead in Lisburn on Friday

Police investigating the murder of Lisburn man Paul Smyth have charged a 29-year-old man with assisting offenders and withholding information.

He has also been charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He is due to appear at Armagh Magistrates' Court on Tuesday 9 July.

Mr Smyth was found dead in the living room of his house in Coulson Avenue on 21 June.

Police said the 50-year-old had been shot.

It later emerged that Mr Smyth's body lay undiscovered for more than 48 hours.