An elderly man has died following a "serious adverse incident" at Antrim Area Hospital.

The Northern Health Trust confirmed on Tuesday that the man in his 80s, who was a patient, died on Saturday 6 July.

The BBC understands the man walked into a room where large equipment is stored and was seriously injured.

He was transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, but later died. The trust said an investigation is under way.

The trust offered "sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family" and said it was in the process of "instigating a Level 3 Serious Adverse Incident investigation, which will be independently led".

The Health and Safety Executive and the PSNI were notified of the incident.

The PSNI confirmed they are "investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man, aged in his 80s, following an incident at Antrim Area Hospital."

"A post mortem examination will take place in due course to determine the cause of death," a statement added.

Serious adverse incident

A serious adverse incident is defined as any event or circumstance that led or could have led to serious unintended or unexpected harm, loss or damage to patients.

This may be because: