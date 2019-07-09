Antrim Area Hospital: Man dies after serious adverse incident
An elderly man has died following a "serious adverse incident" at Antrim Area Hospital.
The Northern Health Trust confirmed on Tuesday that the man in his 80s, who was a patient, died on Saturday 6 July.
The BBC understands the man walked into a room where large equipment is stored and was seriously injured.
He was transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, but later died. The trust said an investigation is under way.
The trust offered "sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family" and said it was in the process of "instigating a Level 3 Serious Adverse Incident investigation, which will be independently led".
The Health and Safety Executive and the PSNI were notified of the incident.
The PSNI confirmed they are "investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man, aged in his 80s, following an incident at Antrim Area Hospital."
"A post mortem examination will take place in due course to determine the cause of death," a statement added.
Serious adverse incident
A serious adverse incident is defined as any event or circumstance that led or could have led to serious unintended or unexpected harm, loss or damage to patients.
This may be because:
- It involves a large number of patients;
- There is a question of poor clinical or management judgement;
- A service or piece of equipment has failed;
- A patient has died under unusual circumstances; or there is a possibility or perception that any of these may have occurred;
- It is serious enough to warrant regional action to improve safety or care within the broader health and social care service;
- It is of public concern;
- It requires an independent review.