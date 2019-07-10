Image caption Dozens of residents living near the bonfire have been advised by to leave their homes

Hundreds of windows have been boarded up in a County Armagh housing estate before the lighting of a controversial loyalist bonfire on Wednesday night.

Work began at 08:00 BST to protect homes near the bonfire at in the Corcrain area of Portadown.

Dozens of residents near the Drumilly Green bonfire have been advised to leave their homes.

A housing association wrote to residents to say the bonfire poses a "serious health and safety risk".

Image caption Housing Executive workers spent Wednesday boarding up homes near the bonfire

The South Ulster Housing Association, which owns three blocks of flats at the edge of the green, told other residents that they can stay but the doors and windows of their homes have been protected.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council and the emergency services have raised concerns about the bonfire, but last night the council confirmed it would not to send a contractor in to remove the bonfire.

'Not as big as last year'

The bonfire has been built by a group called Corcrain Redmanville Bonfire.

A spokesperson for the group said: "It's not as big as last year's bonfire. It was 223 pallets high - this one is 210 pallets.

"There has been an overreaction by the council."

Image caption The Drumilly Green bonfire is not as big as last year's, according to the builders

Building work on the bonfire began at the end of May.

Although most bonfires are lit on 11 July, the one on Drumilly Green is traditionally ignited on 10 July.

The Alliance Party called on the bonfire builders to reduce its size immediately.

Although alternative accommodation at a youth hostel in Armagh is being offered to affected householders, it is understood that only a small number of residents are expected to go there, with most going to friends or family.

Belfast protest

Tensions have been building ahead of bonfires being lit before the Twelfth of July marches.

Bonfires are lit in some Protestant areas in Northern Ireland on 11 July, the night before Orange Order parades commemorate the 1690 Battle of the Boyne.

Image caption The Corcrain Redmanville Bonfiregroup has stacked the pallets on the Portadown green

On Tuesday night, hundreds of people gathered outside an east Belfast leisure centre to protest against a council decision to remove a bonfire from its grounds.

It came after Belfast City Council said its initial decision to remove bonfire material at Avoniel Leisure Centre had not been reversed.

Bonfire builders said removing tyres, reducing its size and moving it away from buildings meant there was no need for the council to take action.

A barricade was erected at the leisure centre gates.

Protesters said they tried to compromise with authorities but are determined that the event will go ahead on Thursday night.

Belfast councillors are due to meet again on Wednesday to reconsider their plans to remove material from the bonfire.

It will be the third day in a row a special meeting has been convened.

It is estimated there are between 80 and 100 bonfires in Belfast this year, with 35 signed up to an official scheme funded by the city council.