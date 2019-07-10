No-deal Brexit 'could put 40,000 jobs at risk' in NI

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The report says many jobs could "disappear almost overnight, especially in industries such as agri-food and haulage".

A no-deal Brexit could put 40,000 jobs at risk in Northern Ireland, according to new analysis from Stormont's Department for the Economy.

It also warns of "immediate and severe consequences" for NI competiveness.

Exports to the Republic of Ireland could fall by between 11% and 19%, it warns.

That includes the "significant danger" that most north-to-south agri-food trade would stop.

"The impact of EU tariffs and non-tariff barriers will mean that whatever the Irish Government or the EU may do or not do, many businesses will no longer be able to export to the Irish market," states the report.

A similar warning was issued last month about jobs in the Republic of Ireland, when the Irish finance minister warned that a no-deal Brexit could lead to 50,000 job losses and cause economic growth to flat-line.