Pat McCormick: Man and woman arrested over murder
- 11 July 2019
A 26-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of County Down man Pat McCormick.
The body of the 55-year-old from Saintfield was found in a lake in nearby Ballygowan on Tuesday.
The father of four was last seen alive in Comber, County Down, almost seven weeks ago and police had carried out extensive searches for his body.
The man and woman were arrested in Comber on Thursday morning.
Detectives are questioning them at a police station in Belfast.