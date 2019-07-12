The Twelfth: Orange marches taking place in Northern Ireland

  • 12 July 2019

Thousands of people are taking part in parades to mark the anniversary of the 1690 Battle of the Boyne.

  • A flag is draped over uniformed band member's head as he marches in a parade Pacemaker

    Twelfth of July parades are taking place in 18 locations across Northern Ireland

  • Four Orangemen marching. One of which proudly carries a ceremonial sword. Pacemaker

    Members of the Orange Order - known as Orangemen - march to mark the anniversary of the 1690 Battle of the Boyne

  • A group of marchers carry flags and banners in a parade as a police officer walks ahead Pacemaker

    The order was formed in County Armagh in 1795, when members pledged to defend the Protestant faith

  • Large group carrying flags and banners march through Ardoyne peacefully Pacemaker

    The Twelfth of July is the main day in the Orange Order's marching season

  • Uniformed band flautists playing and marching in a parade Pacemaker

    The Twelfth parade in Belfast has the longest route, stretching to six miles (9.5km) from the north of the city to the south

  • Young boys carrying batons leading the parade Pacemaker

    Some marching bands are led by children, who wear uniforms and spin batons

  • A young woman marching Getty Images

    A young woman stepped out in style

  • A woman wearing a union flat hat at a parade Getty Images

    Supporters of the Orange Order line streets to watch the Orange lodges and bands on the march

  • A flag bearer sings and stretches his arms out as he marches in a parade Getty Images

    Loyalist bandsmen provide the energetic musical backdrop to the marches

  • A senior Orangeman wearing his collarette PAcemaker

    Orangemen wear collarettes when they march, with senior members having the most varied decoration

  • An Orangeman in bowler hat PAcemaker

    Many of the Orangemen also wear a bowler hat

  • Young members of a marching band Pacemaker

    By contrast, the bands wear colourful uniforms and hats, often of a military style

  • Man and woman dressed in union flag-themed clothing Pacemaker

    Thousands of people have lined the streets of Belfast

