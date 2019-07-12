Man dies after Cookstown motorcycle crash
- 12 July 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died after a motorcycle crash in Cookstown, County Tyrone.
It happened overnight on the Drumenny Road and was reported to police at about 03:30 BST on Friday.
Police said no other vehicle was involved.
They have appealed to anyone who witnessed the crash, or who has dash-cam footage that could help the investigation, to come forward.