Image copyright Niall Carson/PA Image caption Simon Byrne, 56, took over the top job in the PSNI last month

The new PSNI chief constable has said a devolved government in Northern Ireland would help police deal with "crimes of today, rather than the past".

Simon Byrne said a historical investigations unit, for Troubles-era cases, could have been the "function" of a Stormont government.

Speaking on BBC's Radio 4, he said legacy cases can divert PSNI detectives from dealing with day-to-day crime.

The devolved executive and assembly collapsed in January 2017.

Mr Byrne, who officially took over as chief constable at the beginning of July, said the "absence" of a government in Northern Ireland does "present some problems" for the police.

An historical investigations unit was proposed in the Stormont House agreement in 2014, but its implementation was delayed by the collapse of the power-sharing government and its continued absence.

The proposal was supported by Mr Byrne's predecessor, George Hamilton, who has said the PSNI is ill-equipped to deal with legacy cases.

Community trust

Last year, Westminster launched a consultation on a draft bill to deal with the legacy proposals and a summary of the 17,000 received responses was published earlier in July.

The government has not yet set out its intentions regarding the draft bill following the consultation.

In his interview with BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Mr Byrne addressed the challenges facing the PSNI and said the recent Glenanne gang case points to ongoing issues of trust in communities.

The Court of Appeal ruled that a full, independent investigation into alleged collusion between the security services and the Glenanne gang must be held.

Image copyright Pacemaker press Image caption Victims' families and their lawyers welcomed the latest ruling outside the Court of Appeal

The Glenanne gang was a 1970s loyalist paramilitary unit which has been linked to about 120 Troubles-era murders.

Members included Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) paramilitaries as well as some serving police officers and soldiers.

On the topic of prosecutions of former soldiers or members of the security services, Mr Byrne said he recognises there is a lot of emotion surrounding the issue, but that the PSNI are servants of the law.

"If people are alleged to have done wrong in the past, I think everybody needs to be held to account by the legal framework which we are all bound by," he said.

He also said there is still a severe threat of terrorism in Northern Ireland although it is "not an accelerating problem we're facing, it's an embedded problem".

"I think the threat is still severe here in terms of the assessment from both ourselves and other members of the security framework that we work with," he said.

"There are a small number of people here, particularly dissident republicans, that are intent on particular ideology who present operational challenges and a risk to safety right across Northern Ireland."

He added: "I don't think it's any less safe perhaps it was than Christmas, but this will be a problem we have to address slowly and patiently for years to come."