Motorcyclist Ross Willetts dies in crash near Cookstown
- 13 July 2019
The man who died after a motorcycle crash in County Tyrone on Friday was 22-year-old Ross Willetts.
The crash happened on Drumenny Road near Cookstown in the early hours of the morning.
Police said no other vehicles were involved in the collision.
They have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash or who has dashcam footage that could help the police in their investigation to contact them.