Sham Fight draws thousands to Scarva parade
The County Down village hosts bands and members of the Royal Black Institution for the annual event.
-
Graham Baalham-Curry
Thousands of people have gathered in Scarva, County Down, for the annual Royal Black Institution parade and Sham Fight
-
Graham Baalham-Curry
The Sham Fight is a theatrical re-enactment of the victory of the Protestant King William III over the Catholic King James II at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690
-
Graham Baalham-Curry
Actors in period costume and horses take part in the re-enactment, organised by the Royal Black Institution
-
Graham Baalham-Curry
And the winner was... William, again
-
Graham Baalham-Curry
The Sham Fight is preceded by a parade of marching bands and Royal Black Institution members through the village
-
Graham Baalham-Curry
About 90 bands from across Northern Ireland and Scotland visit Scarva for the event
-
Pacemaker
The weather was warm and dry so some spectators made sure they were well hydrated
-
Graham Baalham-Curry
Traditional costumes and instruments are to the fore in the event
-
Graham Baalham-Curry
Accordion bands, flute bands, pipe bands and brass bands all form part of the musical parade
-
Graham Baalham-Curry
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster was among the spectators this year
-
Graham Baalham-Curry
The event lasted several hours, with about 4,000 or so members of the Royal Black Institution parading and taking part in a religious service
-
Graham Baalham-Curry
The parade traditionally takes place the day after the Orange Order's Twelfth of July marches