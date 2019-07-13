Sham Fight draws thousands to Scarva parade

  • 13 July 2019

The County Down village hosts bands and members of the Royal Black Institution for the annual event.

  • A man and a boy wearing Scottish tartan outfit are accompanied by two dogs as they lead Graham Baalham-Curry

    Thousands of people have gathered in Scarva, County Down, for the annual Royal Black Institution parade and Sham Fight

  • sham fight Graham Baalham-Curry

    The Sham Fight is a theatrical re-enactment of the victory of the Protestant King William III over the Catholic King James II at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690

  • Actors at Scarva taking part in the re-enactment of the battle between King WIlliam III and King James II Graham Baalham-Curry

    Actors in period costume and horses take part in the re-enactment, organised by the Royal Black Institution

  • An actor playing King WIlliam III poses after defeating the actor playing King James II in the Sham Fight at Scarva Graham Baalham-Curry

    And the winner was... William, again

  • Spectators watch bands and Royal Black Institution members carrying banners on parade in Scarva Graham Baalham-Curry

    The Sham Fight is preceded by a parade of marching bands and Royal Black Institution members through the village

  • A pipe band bass drummer plays his instrument on parade Graham Baalham-Curry

    About 90 bands from across Northern Ireland and Scotland visit Scarva for the event

  • Three elderly people drink tea as they watch the parade Pacemaker

    The weather was warm and dry so some spectators made sure they were well hydrated

  • Members of a fife and drum band play their instruments on parade Graham Baalham-Curry

    Traditional costumes and instruments are to the fore in the event

  • Members of an accordion band play their instruments on parade Graham Baalham-Curry

    Accordion bands, flute bands, pipe bands and brass bands all form part of the musical parade

  • Arlene Foster watches the parade Graham Baalham-Curry

    Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster was among the spectators this year

  • Royal Black Institution members on parade in Scarva Graham Baalham-Curry

    The event lasted several hours, with about 4,000 or so members of the Royal Black Institution parading and taking part in a religious service

  • A young woman in a band make a salute while on parade Graham Baalham-Curry

    The parade traditionally takes place the day after the Orange Order's Twelfth of July marches