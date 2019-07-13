Image caption The video was taken as the bus had stopped in Aughnacloy, County Tyrone.

Tyrone's Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) football manager Mickey Harte has said everybody could learn a lesson about social media after an incident on his team's bus was shared online.

A video emerged of players singing an Irish rebel song as a Protestant band parade passed their bus.

It was filmed inside the bus as the team was returning to County Tyrone from a win over Cavan last weekend.

Harte said on Saturday that social media could be "quite explosive".

The video - in which some of the Tyrone players can be heard singing the song Come Out Ye Black And Tans - was shared on social media.

It appears someone on the bus shouts a sectarian phrase about Protestants.

Police said on Tuesday they were investigating what happened to see if any offences had been committed and they were treating it as a hate incident.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Mickey Harte apologised on Monday after the video emerged on social media

Speaking to BBC Sport NI after his team's victory over Roscommon on Saturday, Harte said: "Social media - I always describe it like a box of matches.

"It can be very useful if you use it in the right place but if you use it beside a petrol tank then it's quite explosive.

"So maybe there's a lesson there to learn for everybody."

Harte apologised on Monday to "anyone who has been offended by the unacceptable behaviour of some" of the players, adding that the matter was being "dealt with in-house".

On Saturday, he said the apology was "adequate" and "well received by those who needed to hear it".

He said he had no further comment to make about the incident.