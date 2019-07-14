Image caption Police said the incident happened in the Monkey Lane area of Cookstown

Two men have carried out a series of serious sexual assaults on a woman in Cookstown, County Tyrone.

Police said the incident happened in an area known as Monkey Lane at about 02:00 BST on Saturday.

They said CCTV showed the two men then "left the area towards Burn Road".

"The woman was left badly shaken but not injured," a police spokesperson added. Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.