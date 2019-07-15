Séanna Duffy named as victim of car crash near Lisburn
- 15 July 2019
A teenager, who died following a crash near Lisburn, County Antrim on Sunday, has been named as Séanna Duffy.
The 19-year-old, from Lurgan, is the son of prominent republican Colin Duffy.
He was travelling in a silver Ford Focus which was in collision with a tanker lorry on Saintfield Road near the Temple area at about 10:20 BST.
Police have appealed to witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the crash to contact them.