Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Campaigners want the law to recognise not all domestic abuse involves physical violence

Westminster legislation to protect domestic abuse victims from a form of bullying known as "coercive control" is to be extended to Northern Ireland, an ex-Stormont justice minister has said.

Claire Sugden, who has campaigned for the law to be updated, hailed the move as a "huge success" for abuse victims.

She said Northern Ireland provisions will be included in Westminster's Domestic Abuse Bill later on Tuesday.

Coercive control includes psychological abuse and non-violent intimidation.

It has been a crime in England and Wales since 2015 but Northern Ireland has lagged behind as it has not had a functioning devolved government since January 2017.

Organisations which help victims of domestic abuse, like Womens Aid, have long campaigned for the law to recognise that violence within intimate relationships is often preceded by a pattern of non-violent repression and controlling behaviour.

Image copyright Getty Images

Ms Sugden served as Northern Ireland's justice minister from May 2016 to March 2017 and said tackling domestic abuse had been her "overarching priority".

"My biggest regret of the Stormont collapse is not fulfilling my promise to get domestic abuse law onto statute while minister," she wrote on her social media accounts.

Skip Twitter post by @ClaireSugden Domestic Abuse Offence provisions for NI to be included in Westminster Home Office Bill published today. A huge success for victims & survivors of domestic abuse. My heart is bursting. pic.twitter.com/F59IUuMiyO — Claire Sugden (@ClaireSugden) July 16, 2019 Report

The independent MLA added that Stormont's Department of Justice (DoJ) had confirmed to her on Tuesday that "Westminster will extend their legislation to Northern Ireland to ensure that coercive control becomes a criminal offence in Northern Ireland".

The DoJ has not yet made a public statement but BBC News NI has contacted its spokespeople for comment.

Image caption Claire Sugden tweeted that her "heart is bursting" with happiness after the campaign's success

The move follows ongoing controversy over Westminster's involvement in other areas of devolved government.

A push to liberalise abortion and introduce same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland if devolution is not restored is currently under consideration after Labour MPs added amendments to the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation) Bill.

Ms Sugden acknowledged it was not ideal that Westminster will update Northern Ireland's domestic abuse legislation, but said the issue could not be delayed any longer.

"I would prefer that a functioning Northern Ireland Executive create this law because there are other elements in the NI version which cannot be taken through Westminster at this time," she wrote.

"We are, however, long past wishing for an executive to uphold their responsibilities to the people of Northern Ireland; long past allowing victims to continue to suffer.

"The time was yesterday, but I'm pleased it's today."

Examples of coercive control:

Being stopped from working or going to school/college/university

Having money taken away or controlled

Being isolated from friends and family

Having access to food, drinks and day-to-day products restricted

Having their social media accounts monitored or controlled

Being told what they should wear

Being threatened with violence if they do not behave in a certain way

Having threats made to loved ones or pets

Read more from BBC Newsbeat: How to tell if your partner's controlling you