Image caption Marie Anderson was previously Northern Ireland's Public Services Ombudsman

Marie Anderson has taken up her role as the new Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland.

Mrs Anderson succeeds Dr Michael Maguire and is the fourth person to hold the position.

The ombudsman investigates complaints against the police. The office has a staff of more than 150 and had a budget of £9.3m in the last financial year.

"People demand accountability from those who serve us," she said in a statement.

"Some of the most significant issues in recent times in Northern Ireland have been about the performance of our public services and officials."

She said she would be "looking at the Office's complaints and investigation procedures to ensure they are fair and underpin its independence".

Mrs Anderson said she would be meeting complainants and police officers, as well members of the Policing Board and the Policing and Community Safety Partnerships.

She paid tribute to Dr Maguire, for "his robust independence and tenacity".

Mrs Anderson was previously Northern Ireland's Public Services Ombudsman, a position she had held since April 2016.