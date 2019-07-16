Image caption Police said the attack happened on the Greencastle Road

Police have said they are treating an attack on a man in Kilkeel, County Down, as a sectarian hate crime.

Paschal Morgan, 48, a Catholic father-of-two, will require surgery after he was beaten up on Sunday night, the Irish News has reported.

His wife, Rachel, said he was "left for dead" and sustained bruising to his brain, shattered eye sockets and cheek bones, as well as extensive head cuts.

A 34-year-old man was arrested in relation to the assault.

He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

'Sick and depraved'

Police said the incident happened at about 23:25 BST on Sunday on the Greencastle Road, close to its junction with Manse Road.

Mrs Morgan told the Irish News that her husband was unconscious when his daughter Shannon found him "lying on the road".

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard said Mr Morgan was the victim of a "savage attack" that had "shocked the local community".

"He was brutally beaten in a sectarian attack which left him for dead and requiring extensive surgery," he said.

SDLP assembly member Sinead Bradley described the attack as "barbaric" and said this "kind of vicious and sickening sectarianism has no support in our community".

"It takes a sick and depraved individual to inflict the kind of violence that Paschal Morgan suffered on Sunday evening," she added.