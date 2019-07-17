Image copyright PA

Patients scheduled to receive radiotherapy at the cancer centre at Belfast City Hospital have experienced delays due to a technical fault with the treatment machines.

Belfast Trust warned there may be further delays in the coming days.

It said plans are being put in place to minimise patient disruption "as much as possible".

"We are in contact with our patients and are keeping them informed as the situation evolves," the Trust said.

"Patients should expect to hear from the radiotherapy team if a change to their appointment is required."

The Trust apologised to any patients who have been affected by the disruption at the Northern Ireland Cancer Centre.