Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Darren Clarke got The Open under way on Thursday morning

The Open, loyalist flags and Troubles pensions make the headlines in Thursday's papers.

"Open to the world" is the proud headline on the front of the News Letter.

It refers, of course, to the The Open golf championship at Royal Portrush, which got under way on Thursday.

The picture shows the impressive view from the back of the 18th green alongside a picture of former Open winner Darren Clarke.

"Clarke to hit first ball as years of anticipation come to an end" the News Letter says.

David McMullan, honorary secretary of Royal Portrush, tells the paper: "The significance of it, because of where we've come from, has really captured the public imagination."

The Belfast Telegraph focuses on the ongoing controversy over Troubles pensions.

Image caption Doug Beattie said the victims' commissioner's position was untenable

Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie says allowing a pension to be claimed by paramilitaries would be like giving one to an Islamic extremist bomber.

The Telegraph says proposals for a pension for those injured during the Troubles mean a small number of people wounded while carrying out attacks could claim it.

"Would this be the advice if we were discussing the Manchester Arena bombing and would MPs really believe that to be appropriate?" Mr Beattie asked.

He said the position of Victims' Commissioner Judith Thompson was now untenable.

A UDA flag flutters on the front of The Irish News, as the paper says a Stormont-backed social enterprise has been connected to the selling of loyalist paramilitary flags.

It says the Lisburn Flag Shop a pop-up business which operates annually in the weeks running up to the Twelfth, asked online shoppers to pay using contact details for Laganside Business Services (LBS).

Image caption The Irish News lead story concerns loyalist flags

LBS was among several social enterprises supported through a Stormont pilot scheme - the Resurgam Trust - worth more than £400,000.

Vince Curry of Resurgam Trust told the paper the email address was an historical link to an old company that no longer exists and there is no connection between LBS and the Lisburn Flag Shop.

The Department for Communities said LBS is not directly in receipt of funding, but that it has also sought assurance that it has no link to the Lisburn Flag Shop.