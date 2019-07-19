Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Rory McIlroy struggles in the thick rough of Royal Portrush

Rory's rough round and a harbour tragedy are among the stories on the front pages of Northern Ireland's papers on Friday.

A struggling Rory McIlroy is pictured on the front of The Irish News, Belfast Telegraph and News Letter.

"Rory gets it really rough at Portrush" is the headline in the News Letter.

The paper says it was a nightmare day for "Northern Ireland superstar" McIlroy as he finished his first round at The Open on 8+.

"He now faces a monumental battle just to make the cut for the final two rounds," the paper says.

It adds: "The success of the tournament, though, meant it was a great day for Northern Ireland."

Former Ireland rugby captain Brian O'Driscoll, who was among the spectators, said it was "brilliant that Northern Ireland is showcasing what it's capable of in hosting world class events".

Image caption The video was taken as the bus had stopped in Aughnacloy, County Tyrone.

While it features a picture of McIlroy searching for his ball in thick rough, The Irish News leads with a development in a controversial incident on the Tyrone senior team bus.

A video of players singing an Irish rebel song as a Protestant band parade passed their bus was being investigated by the PSNI.

The Irish News says that police have now said that "following enquiries, no offences have been detected in relation to a video that was circulated online".

However, the paper says that someone on the bus has accepted a fine over behaviour unrelated to the video.

"A male on the bus has been issued with a fixed penalty notice for disorder in relation to a public order offence," police said.

'Absolute gentleman'

The Belfast Telegraph says that the man who died in an incident at Warrenpoint Harbour on Thursday has been described an an "absolute gentleman".

It says the the man was in his 50s and from Rostrevor.

Image caption A man believed to be in his 50s died in an incident at Warrenpoint Harbour on Thursday

It quotes Councillor Mark Gibbons, who says: "He was an absolute gentleman. It's dreadful, devastating for his family,

"He was a good family man."

The paper says that while the exact circumstances of the incident are not yet known, it is believed the man may have been crushed by a piece of machinery.

An investigation is under way.