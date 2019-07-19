Image caption Warrenpoint Harbour is the second largest port in Northern Ireland

The man who died at Warrenpoint Port, in County Down, on Thursday has been named locally as Kevin McGeough.

It is believed Mr McGeough was in his 50s and from Rostrevor.

At about 14:30 BST on Thursday, there was an incident involving a worker at the harbour.

Independent Crotlieve councillor Jarlath Tinnelly said he was "a hard-working man and a highly regarded member of a well-known Rostrevor family who are undoubtedly devastated".

"The harbour workforce are a close-knit family so my thoughts are also with his work colleagues who are shocked and traumatised."

Independent councillor Mark Gibbons knew Mr McGeough through the building supplies company he works for.

"I had the pleasure of serving him over the years and he was always an absolute gentleman," he said.

"He was a devoted family man and the village will rally around the family.

"I will remember him as a man who always had a smile on his face, always had the time to talk to you and have the a bit of craic."

Second largest NI port

The port's chief executive, Clare Guinness, said the police and Health and Safety Executive were immediately informed about the incident.

About 70 people are directly employed by the Warrenpoint Harbour Authority.

An additional 200 people work within the harbour daily.

Warrenpoint Port is Northern Ireland's second largest port.