Image caption The video was taken as the bus had stopped in Aughnacloy, County Tyrone

No offences have been detected in a video of Tyrone GAA players singing a rebel song as a band parade passed their team bus, police have said.

But one man on the bus was issued with a Penalty Notice for Disorder in relation to a public order offence.

A video emerged online of some team members singing the song Come Out Ye Black And Tans on 6 July.

The team was in Aughnacloy, County Tyrone, returning from a win over Cavan in Clones, County Monaghan.

An annual parade, organised by Lisgenny Flute Band, was taking place in the town.

It happened after 20:30 BST to avoid disruption to mass-goers.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Mickey Harte apologised after the video emerged on social media

Tyrone GAA senior football manager Mickey Harte apologised to "anyone who has been offended by the unacceptable behaviour of some" of the players.

DUP leader Arlene Foster said the singing did not represent many who supported the GAA.