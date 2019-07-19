A technical fault with machines designed to deliver radiotherapy treatment to cancer patients has been resolved, the Belfast Trust has said.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that patients at the cancer centre at Belfast City Hospital could experience delays in their treatment.

The Trust apologised to any patients who were affected by the disruption.

It said plans are being put in place to minimise patient disruption.

On Friday, the Trust announced that the technical fault affecting the machines which deliver radiotherapy treatment had been rectified.

In a statement it said: "We will be maintaining contact with our patients to ensure their planned radiotherapy treatment takes place.

"We continue to work with the manufacturer to identify the precise cause of the fault and to protect the service against a similar event in future."