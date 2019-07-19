Image copyright PeopleImages

Admissions have been suspended at a County Tyrone care home following a number of adverse findings, according to the Southern Trust.

Health watchdog the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) issued seven failure to comply notices to Valley Nursing Home in Clogher.

These related to issues including the welfare of patients and infection prevention.

Valley Nursing Home's owners said it was working to fix the issues.

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew said there are about 80 residents at the home, receiving a range of care packages.

'Care not compromised'

The RQIA issued the failure to comply notices to the home on 16 July.

Problems found at the facility also included:

issues about the refurbishment of the home;

management arrangements;

meal times, activities and events for patients, and governance arrangements.

Image caption Admissions have been suspended at the County Tyrone home

During one unannounced inspection earlier in July, it was found there was "no identified person in charge of the nursing home".

MPS Care, the facility's owners, said the home was "working closely with RQIA and local trusts to ensure any matters that need improvement are dealt with in a timely and swift manner".

"The Southern and Western Trusts are communicating on a frequent basis with the home and the provisions of care have not been compromised," a statement said.

'Deeply concerning'

The Southern Trust said: "The Trust continues to work closely with residents, families, the management team of the Valley Nursing Home, other trusts and RQIA to address any issues that arise in line with regional policy and procedures."

Mr Gildernew said the findings were "a deeply concerning and distressing development for all the residents".

"Seven failure to comply notices have been issued which is an unusually high number," he added.

"It is not clear how standards within the home were allowed to get to this stage, but it is clear that there will be considerable challenges for management and the health trusts to address."