Northern Ireland

Man dies in two-vehicle County Down crash

  • 19 July 2019
PSNI

A man has died in a car crash in County Down.

The two-vehicle collision happened on the Ballagh Road between Newcastle and Annalong, close to the Bloody Bridge, shortly after 12:30 BST on Friday.

Two people travelling in the other car were not seriously injured.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, responded to the scene. Police said the Ballagh Road has since reopened.