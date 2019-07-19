Man dies in two-vehicle County Down crash
- 19 July 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died in a car crash in County Down.
The two-vehicle collision happened on the Ballagh Road between Newcastle and Annalong, close to the Bloody Bridge, shortly after 12:30 BST on Friday.
Two people travelling in the other car were not seriously injured.
Emergency services, including the air ambulance, responded to the scene. Police said the Ballagh Road has since reopened.