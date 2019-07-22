Image caption Only Fools and Horses actor Paul Barber says he avoids talking about Brexit because of his Irish roots

Is the Conservative Party's commitment to leaving the European Union in potential conflict with its commitment to keeping the union intact?

Theresa May has said she would always fight to strengthen and sustain what she called "this precious union" of nations.

But a YouGov poll of about 900 Tory members, published last month, found that 59% of those surveyed would prefer Brexit to go ahead even if it led to Northern Ireland leaving the union.

Some 63% would prefer Brexit even if it caused Scottish independence. The poll findings were rejected by both the Conservatives and DUP.

BBC News NI travelled to Clacton-on-Sea, which has become a stronghold for Brexiteers, to gauge whether the UK's EU exit is compatible with maintaining the union.

"Only a fool would predict the outcome of Brexit," says the man known to millions as Denzel.

He made his name in Peckham alongside the Trotters and now Paul Barber lives in the seaside town.

The Only Fools and Horses star does not like talking politics, unlike others in Clacton.

"I have Irish roots and lots of Irish friends, so I stay well clear of Brexit," says the actor.

But his local barber and independent Clacton councillor, Colin Winfield, was happy to speak.

"I'm convinced Brexit is going to happen. We just need to get the right technology in place to solve the Irish border question," he tells BBC News NI.

Image caption Barber and independent Clacton councillor Colin Winfield believes technology could solve the Irish border question

Sitting inside his shop were two regular customers, who both voted to leave the EU and have no faith in the Conservative Party to deliver Brexit.

But they disagreed when asked if they were prepared to risk the union in pursuit of leaving the EU.

"Getting out of the EU whatever it takes, that's my number one priority, because that is what I voted for," says one.

While the other insists "keeping the United Kingdom together" is more important than Brexit.

Image caption At this Clacton barber shop, customers were divided on the importance of the union

One man walking with his children said the "union" was finished, adding that it was only a "matter of time" before Scotland pulled out.

'Union under threat'

"I think we need to focus on Brexit 100%. That's the change people voted for," he says.

Robert McWilliams, who is married to a local Conservative councillor, was born in Northern Ireland, but left his Comber home in County Down the 1960s.

He believes the union is now under threat.

Image caption Robert McWilliams believes a united Ireland is a strong possibility because of Brexit

"I can see we are moving towards a united Ireland because of Brexit, that's a strong possibility now," he says.

"That prospect doesn't worry me, even as an Ulster man and proud Protestant."

He also believes the Conservative Party is now more focused on Brexit than protecting the union, because "that's where politics is right now".

Clacton-on-Sea was once home to UKIP's first and so far only MP, Douglas Carswell.

He was elected in 2014 before quitting the party three years later.

UKIP, at its height, also had 22 councillors in the Clacton area, but now has just five members in the council chamber.

Among them is Mary Newton, whose mother comes from Kilkenny.

Image caption UKIP councillor Mary Newton, whose family descend from Kilkenny, said Brexit should not split the union

"I don't think that anything should be allowed to split the union. Nicola Sturgeon is doing her very best to break it up and Brexit should not be used as an excuse," she says.

She also criticised Theresa May for the way she believes the outgoing prime minister treated the DUP and Northern Ireland.

"She should have stuck to her word and instead betrayed those who kept her government in power," she says.