Image copyright Getty/Stuart Franklin Image caption Gmac plays a shot on the third hole during the third round of the Open Championship on Saturday

With the Open now entering its closing day it's a race to the finish and no-one knows more about getting over the line successfully than four-time World Superbike Champion Jonathan Rea.

The proud County Antrim man is flying off to Japan on Sunday for an eight-hour endurance race but was massively impressed with what he's seen at Royal Portrush so far.

"I watched Graeme go off and finish and followed him for a few holes so that was cool.

"What's impressed me most is how well we've carried off an event of this scale.

"Everyone has been really friendly and even though there was a fair bit of rain in the first couple of days, no-one was grumbling."

Image caption Jonathan Rea enjoys being a spectator

The 32-year-old, who would love to see an Irishman lift the Claret Jug come Sunday, played at Royal Portrush back in May but didn't brave the Dunluce, instead taking on the Valley course.

"I played pretty good, shot a few birdies and lost a few balls but didn't disgrace myself."

Chips off the old block

While much has been written about the Open's legacy and the economic impact it will have, the sheer joy of children being introduced to a game that for so long seemed the preserve of middle-aged men in Pringle sweaters cannot be underestimated.

Tony Stevenson's love of it came from his father and his grandfather before that, both former professionals at Royal Portrush.

Indeed the 11th hole was named after his grandfather PG and this week Tony is among the proudest of club members.

Sons Louis and Patrick have just joined the club and along with sister Caitlin couldn't be dragged away from the SwingZone in the Open's Spectator Village.

"I scored the same as Paul McGinley," a proud Caitlin informed the Diary.

Mum Vicky high-fives the kids while Tony waxes lyrical about what the week has offered.

"I used to work in the pro shop here for about 10 years but this place has never seen anything like this.

"My brother Gary caddies here and was carrying the bag for one of the amateurs who just missed the cut, so the whole family has links.

Image caption The Stevenson family

"It's good to see the wind up too - giving the pros a taste of what we have to deal with."

So does Vicky share her partner's passion for the game?

"I like it but I don't play. Tony's father used to despair about me."

So how does a busy family life square up with Tony's love of the game?

"Well I don't get out as much as I used to but once the kids get into it more then maybe."

"I keep telling him he should get out more," insists Vicky.

The Diary knows when to exit the scene.

Uncle Sam needs you

There's been plenty of colour and patriotism on display this week but Tom Brown might just top the lot.

The 67-year-old is attending his first Open and said: "I thought the next time it's at Royal Portrush I'll be dead."

While Tom Brown's schooldays (the Diary makes no apologies) may be long in the rear view mirror, the Atlanta native is very much a youth at heart.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption 'You little beauty' - McDowell hits brilliant approach to seal 68

"I have another outfit lined up for tomorrow, you'll have to see it for yourself."

The Diary has already made an appointment but Tom did warn us he could well forget.

Tiger feat

Image caption Tigers on the loose in Portrush

Tiger may have departed the tournament with a whimper rather than a roar on Friday, but there were still a few big cats spotted on the way to course at the weekend

The copycats may have found the purr-fect outfits to hide in the long links grasses which gobble up stray shots at Royal Portrush.

Mind you the Diary doesn't think blending into the surroundings was ever on this crew's agenda.