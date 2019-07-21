Image caption The incident took place in a flat on University Street

A 20-year-old man has been charged following a stabbing at a flat in Belfast.

A man in his 20s was injured during the incident in the early hours of Saturday morning, which happened in a flat in University Street.

A 20-year-old man has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Police said all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.