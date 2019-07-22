Image copyright Daily Mirror

Newly crowned British Open champion Shane Lowry is the main focus of all of Monday's papers.

The County Offaly golfer claimed his first major win at The Open in Portrush on Sunday.

He took the top spot in style, finishing with a six-shot victory, on 15-under-par.

The 32-year-old, who fought the poor weather conditions, described the win as an "out-of-body-experience".

"Shane's raining champion" reads the headline of the News Letter.

Image copyright EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA Image caption Shane Lowry with the claret jug trophy as he celebrates his win

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror reads "Happy as Lowry" and features a picture of Lowry with his wife Wendy and daughter Iris.

The Belfast Telegraph reports that the player paid tribute to his caddie, Bo Martin from Ardglass in County Down.

He said the 46-year-old "stayed on my back and kept talking in my ear" to help him keep his cool.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption During the final round of the tournament, weather conditions became difficult

The Irish News spoke to Shane Lowry's dad, Brendan, who said: "I was 60 last Friday, that's why he handed me the thing and said 'Happy birthday Dad'."

"What about winning the British Open in Ireland. You can't dream it, and in Portrush, which he likes too," he added.

Image copyright PA Image caption Karen Bradley took up the post of Northern Ireland Secretary in January 2008

'Unmanageable pressures'

In other news, the Belfast Telegraph reports there have been calls for the secretary of state to "rescue crisis-hit schools".

The paper claims a Westminster committee recommended that Karen Bradley should increase the education budget and introduce regulations previously agreed by the assembly before it collapsed in 2017.

The Northern Ireland Affairs committee said current funding had resulted in "unmanageable pressures".

Simon Hoare, MP, who chairs the committee, also said teachers in Northern Ireland "deserve pay rises like their counterparts in the rest of the UK".

Image caption The Northern Ireland Affairs Committee has published a report into education funding in Northern Ireland

A spokesperson for the Department of Education said it welcomed the publication of the committees report and "will carefully study all of its conclusions and recommendations".

Pension dispute

"Victims' chief 'must go'" reads the News Letter.

A number of NI victims' groups made the call, stating Judith Thompson did not have the "confidence or trust" of those she is representing, the paper reports.

They claim her views on Troubles pension eligibility differ to their own.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Judith Thompson says the government cannot "kick this issue down the road any longer"

Last week, Ms Thompson said she was in favour of a pension for all those severely injured, including ex paramilitaries.

Responding to the resignation calls, she told the paper: "I will continue to communicate to politicians at Stormont and Westminster, the views of all victims and survivors as is my statutory duty".

Case under review

The Irish News reports lawyers have raised concerns about DNA evidence which lead to a conviction over the murder of an ex-RUC officer.

Cyril Stewart, 52, was shot dead by two Irish National Liberation Army (INLA) gunmen in March 1998.

He was murdered in front of his wife as they were leaving a supermarket in Armagh.

Image caption As part of the Good Friday Agreement, paramilitary prisoners from both sides of the community were entitled to early release

Barry Morgan received a life sentence for the murder at the age of 25 but was later released under the Good Friday Agreement.

Morgan's solicitors claim that new DNA evidence suggests Morgan could not have been one of the gunmen involved.

The evidence has been provided to the Criminal Case Review Commission.

It says the case is "under review and we are looking at a number of issues including recent submissions".

In 2001, Neil Sheridan, 29, was also convicted of the murder. He was found dead in his cell in 2004.

Venomous Octopus

A Northern Irish man has had a lucky escape after holding a deadly octopus on his bare arm in Australia, according to the Daily Mirror.

John Paul Lennon, from Newry, County Down, held a Blue-Ringed octopus in Bundaberg, Queensland.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The octopus might be small, but it is highly dangerous

The 24-year-old was filmed holding the creature, which is highly venomous.

"My family are just happy I didn't get harmed," he told the paper.

With the footage now having gone viral, Lennon says he is glad it has raised awareness to people so they will not repeat his mistake.