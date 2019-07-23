Image caption Wrightbus is one of Ballymena's largest employers

The Ballymena bus manufacturer Wrightbus is understood to be seeking investors or a buyer as it faces cashflow problems.

The company is a major employer in Northern Ireland with about 1,400 staff.

Sky News has reported that financial advisors Deloitte have been appointed to find potential investors.

The bus market in the UK is in a relatively slow period.

Bus operators ordered a large number of vehicles in recent years to meet new emissions standards.

Those operators are now taking a cautious approach to the next generation of buses, ordering electric or hydrogen powered vehicles in small numbers.

Latest accounts show Wrightbus made a pre-tax profit of about £5m on turnover of more than £181m in 2017.

But its financial situation has deteriorated since then.

It made two round of redundancies last year with 95 jobs going in February and June.

At the time it said this reflected continued low levels of demand for new buses in the UK market.

Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) leader Robin Swann said it would be "another body blow to the north Antrim economy" if an investor could not be found.

In recent years, cigarette manufacturer JTI Gallaher and the Michelin tyre factory have closed.

Wrightbus and Deloitte have not commented.