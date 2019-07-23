Image caption A bomb was found under a police officer's car at Shandon Park Golf Club in June

Three people have been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of a police officer in Belfast last month.

A woman, aged 22, and a 21-year-old man are being questioned following searches in the city. A 50-year-old man has been released.

Cash, electronic devices and suspected Class A and Class B drugs were also seized during one of the searches.

The arrests follow the discovery of a bomb found under an officer's car at Shandon Park Golf Club on 1 June.

Det Insp Anthony Kelly said the investigation had "continued at pace".

" We are working alongside the community to make this possible as we know there are people who know who did this and there are people out there who knew this was being planned," he added.