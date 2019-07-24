Image copyright News Letter

Boris Johnson, a gun attack in west Belfast and six newborn babies feature on the front pages of Wednesday's papers.

Both the Belfast Telegraph and News Letter address what the new prime minister could mean for Northern Ireland.

The News Letter's Sam McBride says that unionists are urging Mr Johnson to prioritise the union above all else.

"The Union is in his hands" is the paper's front page headline.

The report says that DUP leader Arlene Foster spoke with Mr Johnson and told him defending and promoting the union has always been the most important issue for her.

"We had a conversation about that today and I believe he shares that as well," she said.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption What impact ill Boris Johnson have on Northern Ireland?

However, Mr McBride writes that "Mr Johnson's willingness tor renege on his pledge to never vote for the backstop has left some unionists uneasy about what concessions he may be willing to make in order to secure Brexit".

The Belfast Telegraph says that the DUP is expected to demand further cash for Northern Ireland in a new confidence and supply agreement over the coming weeks to keep Mr Johnson's government in power.

The paper's Suzanne Breen say that the new deal will "also cover other political demands from both parties".

It adds that a new secretary of state is expected to be announced on Thursday, with the DUP's Sammy Wilson urging whoever gets the job to be "prepared to talk tough to the government of the Republic and to spell out to them the consequences of their continued intransigence".

Meanwhile, the Telegraph says that nationalist politicians, the Alliance Party and the Greens have all voiced concerns over Mr Johnson.

Image copyright South Eastern Trust Image caption Two sets of triplets were born hours apart in Dundonald's Ulster Hospital

Two sets of triplets and their proud parents also feature on the front of the Telegraph.

The six tiny tots were born hours apart in the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald.

Zoey, Cameron and Brody McMenamin, whose parents Brendan and Kirsty are from Downpatrick, were the first three to arrive, followed by Annie, Libby and Evie Stewart, whose parents Claire and Johnny are from Donaghadee.

The Irish News leads with an arrest over a gun attack in west Belfast on Monday night, in which the victim was chased for 200 yards in front of horrified onlookers before being shot in the legs.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption A police officer at the scene of Monday evening's shooting in west Belfast

The paper says that although Deaghlan "Decky" Hughes was shot twice, witnesses described a "hail of gunfire" on the Springfield Road.

It says Mr Hughes was saved by a passing ambulance crew who took him to the nearby Royal Victoria Hospital where he is currently stable.

The paper says 30-year-old Mr Hughes, who it describes as "well known in west Belfast", knew of threats against him.

A 39-year-old man remains in police custody.