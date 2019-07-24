Image caption Ian Paisley said he had raised the issue with Boris Johnson's office

A DUP MP says he will ask the government to "make a major intervention" in relation to cashflow problems at a Ballymena-based bus manufacturer.

Ian Paisley made the comments after Wrightbus confirmed it is seeking an investor to resolve the issue.

He added that he previously raised the issue with Boris Johnson, before he became prime minister.

The company employs about 1,400 staff in NI.

"I'm looking at something that would need to have a government response within a fortnight, if not sooner, and I certainly hope someone in government will hear those concerns and respond to them," said Mr Paisley.

Image caption Wrightbus is one of Ballymena's largest employers

Latest accounts show Wrightbus made a pre-tax profit of about £5m on turnover of more than £181m in 2017.

But its financial situation has deteriorated since then.

It made two rounds of redundancies last year with 95 jobs going in February and June - which it said reflected continued low levels of demand for new buses in the UK market.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Wrightbus said it was working with financial advisors to find potential investors.

It said new investors would "ensure that the skills and talents of our Ballymena workforce continue to deliver cutting-edge transport vehicles".

'Position of influence'

Speaking to BBC News NI, Ian Paisley described the situation as "serious".

"There is a major cashflow problem that needs to be resolved," he said.

Image caption The company employs about 1,400 staff in Northern Ireland

"A lot of work has gone on over the last nine months to try and help those issues.

"It needs cash to keep running, and to pay its talented workforce.

"I've already contacted Boris Johnson's office - I had spoken to him before about this, but now he is in a position of influence I will be asking the government to make a major intervention to try and help this company, as it requires significant help."

In relation to the company's workforce, Mr Paisley said: "They want information and I think that information is gradually being given."