Image copyright Kellie Armstrong Image caption Kellie Armstrong took this picture in the foyer of the hotel

The Department of Health (DH) has apologised for postponing a public engagement on reshaping stroke care because too many people turned up.

The meeting was due to take place in the Strangford Arms Hotel in Newtownards, County Down.

However, the department said the room could not accommodate the numbers that attended and it would be re-scheduled.

A public consultation, outlining proposals to change stroke services, ends next Friday.

The meeting had been due to start at 19:00 BST.

Skip Twitter post by @healthdpt Unfortunately, we had to postpone tonight’s public engagement in Newtownards on reshaping stroke care. The room couldn’t accommodate the large numbers who attended. Apologies. The re-scheduled event will be held next week – more details to follow as soon as they are confirmed. — Department of Health (@healthdpt) July 24, 2019 Report

The event will be held next week, the department said.

However, the cancellation provoked an angry response on social media.

Alliance MLA for Strangford Kellie Armstrong told BBC News NI that the event had been a "shambles".

"To me it seemed like there were about 200 - 250 people there," she said.

She added the room was "full to busting and the foyer outside the room was also full".

Science Photo Library What is proposed? Three to five hyper-acute stroke units Three-hospital model RVH Belfast, Craigavon Area Hospital, Altnagelvin

Five-hospital modelThe above plus Antrim and South-West Acute Hospital Source: Department of Health

She said people there were "very angry" and that many had suffered from strokes and had limited mobility.

"I knew people who had travelled from quite far away so it was very disappointing for them," she said.

Skip Twitter post by @CommanderMP Absolute disaster. Surely whoever organised it should have known there was a lot of public interest in the consultation. — Michael Palmer (@CommanderMP) July 24, 2019 Report

She added that given the fact that Friday 2 August is the closing date for the consultation, she would like to see it extended.

Mrs Armstrong said that people were told to leave their name and address and they would be contacted with the details for the new meeting.