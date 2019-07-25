Image copyright Reuters Image caption Newly appointed Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith leaving Downing Street on Wednesday

New Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith "must move" on equal marriage and new abortion regulations.

The Yorkshire MP was appointed following a major cabinet reshuffle by the new prime minister, Boris Johnson.

In July, peers backed moves to introduce same-sex marriage and abortion reform in Northern Ireland.

Mr Smith, who voted in support of both in Parliament, will need to take action if not quite "hit the ground running", a former senior civil servant said.

Stephen Grimason, who served as the Northern Ireland Executive's director of communications for more than 15 years, said he expected the chief whip to have a "reasonably close relationship with the DUP".

Speaking to the BBC, Mr Grimason added that Sinn Féin was "already shifting nervously in their seat" about its prospects under his tenure.

Karen Bradley was sacked by the new prime minister on Wednesday

"Julian Smith, with his background in the whip's office, he's a fixer, he's a nudger, he is a cajoler... he has to make deals every day to get government business through," said Mr Grimason.

"I wonder how much of that he will bring to this and how much of it he will be allowed to bring to this".

Who is Julian Smith?

On Wednesday, outgoing secretary Karen Bradley was sacked by the new prime minister. before the new cabinet was revealed.

New secretary Julian Smith has been an MP for Skipton and Ripon since 2010.

Julian Smith talking to Ian Paisley at the DUP party conference in 2017

Having backed the Remain campaign in the 2016 Brexit referendum, he most recently served Theresa May as chief whip - a job in which he was unable to guide her proposed EU Withdrawal Agreement through the House of Commons.

In that role he also worked closely with the DUP and attended the party's annual conference in 2017.

Analysis: What challenges face the new NI secretary?

By Gareth Gordon, BBC NI political correspondent

Any new Conservative Secretary of State comes to Northern Ireland already loaded down by baggage - at least as far as Sinn Féin are concerned.

It's even more true if they've been welcomed onstage at the DUP conference as a "friend" of that party.

That's what happened when Julian Smith attended the annual conference of the DUP in 2017 following the confidence-and-supply agreement which binds the DUP and the Tories together until - or indeed if - a future general election ends in divorce.

And it's bound to be thrown back at the former Conservative chief whip when he arrives at Stormont House to attempt to steer the talks towards a restoration of devolution with a sizeable dollop of Brexit on the side.

Against that, he was the man with the impossible job of getting enough of his MPs to vote for Theresa May's doomed Withdrawal Agreement.

As chief whip that was his job, but it put him on the opposite side of the argument to the DUP.

So welcome to Northern Ireland, Mr Smith.

At least you don't have a big act to follow. Your time in Northern Ireland cannot possibly be as unsuccessful as Karen Bradley's. Can it?

Reaction to appointment

The Ulster Unionist leader, Robin Swann MLA, said Mr Smith would need to "get across his brief extremely quickly".

He said that the new NI secretary should not let the DUP-Conservative pact "influence his decision-making" or allow "Sinn Féin to hold democracy to ransom by allowing their self-imposed boycott of the institutions to cause further damage".

Alliance leader Naomi Long wished the "new secretary of state well in the role".

"He has an important role to play in the ongoing talks process and must approach it in an impartial, focused way to help break the deadlock," she added.

Sinn Féin MLA Conor Murphy said that Mr Smith did not "inspire confidence given that his only interest in the north to date seems to have been to attend the DUP conference".

"If Julian Smith continues to follow flawed and failed policies, then he will fail like the previous incumbent and the one before that," he added.