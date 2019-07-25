The number of people who had to wait more than 12 hours in Northern Ireland's emergency departments in June was more than double the same time last year.

The target was breached more than 2,800 times in June 2019, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.

This compares to 1,365 in June 2018.

The target states that no patient should wait longer than 12 hours to be treated, discharged or admitted.

In June 2019, the longest typical wait at an emergency department from arrival to admission was more than eight hours at Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital.

In the same month, the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children had the shortest typical wait of three-and-a-half hours.