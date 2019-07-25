Image caption A bomb was found under a police officer's car at Shandon Park Golf Club in June

A man has been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of a police officer in Belfast last month.

The 38-year-old is being questioned at Musgrave Police Station.

The arrest follows searches in the city on Tuesday. Three people also held in relation to that operation have been released.

Cash, electronic devices and suspected Class A and Class B drugs were seized during one of the searches.

The arrests follow the discovery of a bomb found under an officer's car at Shandon Park Golf Club on 1 June.

PSNI Det Insp Anthony Kelly the "investigation has continued at pace".

"By placing this explosive device in a built-up area, the terrorists also put the lives of the officer's family, neighbours and members of the public at serious risk.

"It was extremely lucky that no-one was killed or seriously injured," he added.