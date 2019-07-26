Ballyclare man in 80s dies after car crashes into wall
- 26 July 2019
A man in his 80s has died in a crash in Ballyclare, County Antrim.
The man's car crashed into a wall on the Ballynure Road at about 11:00 BST on Friday. No other vehicles were involved.
The man, who was from the area, died at the scene. His name has not been released.
The road was closed for several hours but has since reopened. Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them.