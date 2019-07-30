Image copyright News Letter

A plea to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to save one of Northern Ireland's best known businesses, the Harland and Wolff shipyard, leads Tuesday's News Letter.

Staff are pictured protesting outside the gates of the historic Belfast firm, in what the paper says is an "11th hour" bid to stave off administration.

A "Save Our Shipyard" banner has been hung from one of its giant cranes which have become landmarks in the city.

Workers have called on the PM to nationalise the shipyard to save jobs.

The paper says administrators are due to arrive on Wednesday, 31 July and there are fears the firm will not survive long enough to compete for potential Royal Navy contracts.

The Daily Mirror leads with the "stalking shame" of an international footballer who formerly played for both Celtic and the Republic of Ireland.

A Scottish court was told Anthony Stokes bombarded his partner, Eilidh Scott, with up to 100 messages a day, and allegedly screamed abuse at her when she returned to her mother's house after a night out with friends.

The paper says the footballer was also accused of punching and kicking a vehicle belonging to a friend of Ms Scott in a jealous rage, after he had given her a lift home.

The court heard the couple, who have a young son, have since reconciled.

Stokes admitted a course of conduct over a six-month period which caused Ms Scott fear or alarm and will be sentenced in September.

The Irish News leads with an exclusive report into an alleged conflict of interest between a DUP's MLA political role and his private business interests.

The paper says South Antrim MLA Trevor Clarke is a partner in a consultancy firm which represents applicants who are seeking planning permission.

Image caption Trevor Clarke lost his MLA seat in 2017 but was co-opted back to the Assembly three months later

He set up Versatile Consultancy after losing his assembly seat in the 2017 election, but later that year he was co-opted back into the assembly to replace Paul Girvan who had become an MP.

Versatile Consultancy has been involved in several planning applications in the Antrim area and the paper says Mr Clarke spoke in favour of one of the applications when it came before a council planning committee earlier this year.

The paper has also uncovered evidence of phone calls and correspondence between the MLA and council official about the planning applications.

Sir Alistair Graham, former chairman of the Committee on Standards in Public Life, tells the Irish News the incident appeared to be a "major conflict of interest".

A DUP spokesman said Mr Clarke's firm "offers advocacy as well as site maps/drawings etc, beyond anything offered in the representative role of an MLA".

The spiralling cost of hiring temporary agency nurses makes the front page of the Belfast Telegraph.

It reveals that Northern Ireland health bosses have paid out more than £43m to just one nursing agency, the Scottish Nursing Guild, over the past five years.

The paper adds that the same agency "raked in £4.4m between April and June this year alone".

It says SNG nurses earn £59 an hour working in hospital wards during bank holidays, according to a Freedom of Information request.