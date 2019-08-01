Image copyright News Letter

The imagery at Stormont is making headlines again after the News Letter's revelation of a Northern Ireland Office (NIO) "ban" on portraits of the Queen.

It follows a case taken by a civil servant who was awarded £10,000 in compensation after taking offence over the Queen's picture in his workplace.

The Belfast Telegraph speaks to a lawyer who warns the case could "open the floodgates" to further claims.

Richards Clements says others may claim offence at the removal of the pictures.

"Until a judge makes a binding decision on the specific issue of pictures of the Queen in the workplace, employers and employees are going to be in limbo as to where they stand from a legal point of view," the lawyer tells the paper.

Contradictory picture

But it seems even the NIO has not yet made a binding decision on the issue as Thursday's News Letter picks up on contradictory government statements about the presence of pictures of the Queen at NIO's headquarters, Stormont House.

NIO minister Lord Duncan recently told the House of Lords that "no such images" were displayed in the building, but on Wednesday night, Secretary of State Julian Smith issued a statement saying he was "delighted to see a picture of Her Majesty in my office when I arrived at Stormont House for the first time".

The paper also said Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not appear to be aware of the issue and looked "surprised" when unionists questioned him about it during his visit to Stormont on Wednesday.

'Gopher'

Staying with Stormont imagery, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald is pictured in the Daily Mirror underneath Lord Carson's statue, striking the same pose as the late unionist leader.

Image copyright Charles McQuillan/Getty Images Image caption Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald struck a pose outside Stormont

It is not clear what led to the pose, as the paper concentrates instead on her criticism of the prime minister.

She described as "laughable" Mr Johnson's claim that he would be impartial when dealing with all the Stormont parties and warned him to stop being the DUP's "gopher".

Ms McDonald was speaking after it emerged Mr Johnson had dinner with senior DUP members at the start of his first visit to Belfast as prime minister.

The DUP has a confidence and supply arrangement with the Conservative Party which helps to keep the government in power at Westminster.

DUP leader Arlene Foster hit back though, telling reporters it was "highly pejorative and actually quite offensive when the prime minister of the UK comes to this country and that is the sort of reaction he gets from Sinn Féin".

She added that the DUP's deal with the Conservatives had "delivered an extra billion pounds for the people of Northern Ireland".

Abuse allegations

The Irish News leads with a claim that an alleged IRA man who is in jail for raping two teenage boys has been questioned about further sex abuse allegations.

Seamus Marley from north Belfast was given a seven-year sentence by a Dublin court in May after he was found guilty of raping the boys in County Louth in the early 1990s.

Marley was staying in a so-called IRA "safe-house" at the time of the attack on the boys who were then aged 13/14 and 16/17.

A Garda (Irish police) spokesman would not confirm if there were new allegations against Marley, telling the paper it was not policy to comment on "named individuals".