Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Police said they have deployed additional resources to the area in recent nights

Petrol bombs were thrown at police in north Belfast on Wednesday night.

The PSNI said it was the third night of anti-social and criminal behaviour in the North Queen Street area.

Oldpark SDLP councillor Paul McCusker said the disorder continued until about 02:00 BST on Thursday and was "very unsettling" for those living there.

"People felt scared to be in their own homes. People had to lock their doors and barricade themselves in," he told BBC Radio Ulster's Nolan Show.

"They saw masked youths and people into their 20s with petrol bombs, attacking police

"One man moved out last week because his windows were smashed and his door was kicked open."

Additional police resources

Supt Melanie Jones said the situation was "unacceptable and it must stop".

"While some of our vehicles have been damaged in these recent incidents, thankfully no members of the public or police officers have been injured," she added.

"From Monday evening, we have deployed additional resources, including local officers, supported by our tactical support group and evidence gathering colleagues in the area.

"Local officers are currently reviewing video footage and are following definite lines of enquiry as we work to identify those involved, who can expect to be the subject of further police investigation and action."