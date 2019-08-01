Image caption Mark McKinty was stopped by police in July

A former Ulster Unionist councillor who resigned after being caught drink-driving has been banned from the roads for three-and-a-half years.

Mark McKinty, of Bankhall Road in Magheramorne, served on the Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

A court heard the 31-year-old was stopped on the Ballypollard Road in Larne on 5 July at 23:00 BST.

Police said McKinty's eyes were glazed, he was slow to respond and appeared confused.

He failed a breath test at the roadside and a further test showed 118mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

Mr McKinty stood down from Mid and East Antrim Borough Council on Wednesday.

'Career in ruins'

McKinty's barrister told the court his client had been at a friend's house, had taken a drink, and then made the decision to drive a short distance home.

He said that because of this decision, his client's "budding political career lies in ruins".

The court heard that McKinty had been convicted of a similar drink driving offence at Laganside court in Belfast in 2013.

The defence lawyer said that McKinty had set up a restaurant in Larne, but was not taking a wage from it.

He added that McKinty would no longer receive £1,100 per month as a councillor after resigning his position.

'Damaged trust'

Outside court, Mr McKinty said he had made "a grave mistake".

He said he wanted to "issue a heartfelt and sincere apology to residents and anyone else who felt let down" by his actions.

When asked if he would return to politics in the future, he said: "That's yet to be seen."

In a statement, the UUP said McKinty's actions were "unacceptable for a public representative and damaged trust in democracy".

The party said it has started a process to fill the vacant position.

The judge said there were two highly significant aggravating factors in the case - the high alcohol reading and the fact this was McKinty's second such offence.

He fined him £400 plus a £15 offender levy and banned him from driving for three-and-a-half years.