Retired priest set for trial over sex assault claims

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The former priest served at St Matthew's Church in east Belfast

A retired priest is due to stand trial accused of indecent assaults on three women up to 40 years ago.

Father John Murray, 78, of Marguerite Avenue in Newcastle, County Down, appeared at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

He faces charges linked to a police investigation into alleged historical clerical sexual abuse.

He, is accused of indecently assaulting three women between 1976 and 1988.

During a preliminary inquiry hearing, Fr Murray, who served at St Matthew's Church in east Belfast, declined to give evidence or call witnesses.

A defence barrister did not contest the prosecution.

The judge granted an application to have Fr Murray face a crown court trial.

Fr Murray was released on bail.