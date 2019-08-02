Image copyright Daily Mirror

A girl has been shot in the face with pellet gun in a suspected racist attack and missed hospital appointments cost £12m last year, say Friday's papers.

The victim of the pellet gun attack is 15 years old and was wearing traditional Pakistani clothing, according to the Daily Mirror.

More shockingly, the paper claims that the suspect is believed to be "a girl as young as 10".

It happened in a play park in Ballymena, County Antrim, on Wednesday.

The victim's face "swelled up" after the attack, according to her mother who tells the Mirror she was "fortunate" that the pellet did not hit her eye.

The Belfast Telegraph leads with the "scandal" of the £12m bill racked up by patients who failed to turn up for hospital appointments last year.

More than 126,000 outpatient appointments were missed in the 2018/19 financial year, according to official figures.

The paper says the money "wasted on no-shows could pay the salaries of 521 extra nurses" in Northern Ireland.

However, a senior doctors' representative tells the paper that our already long hospital waiting lists are a key factor in the no-show scandal.

"If you have patients waiting three or four years for an appointment, they are less likely to attend," says Dr Tom Black from the British Medical Association (BMA).

Confusion reigns

The News Letter continues its coverage of the purported ban on portraits of the Queen at Stormont House, the headquarters of the Northern Ireland Office (NIO).

Proud to have a picture of Her Majesty The Queen on the mantle

piece of my private office at Stormont. I was delighted to see it there when I arrived last Friday. pic.twitter.com/wYbgNwRvWO — Julian Smith MP (@JulianSmithUK) August 1, 2019

Confusion reigns however, as Secretary of State Julian Smith tweeted a photo showing an image of Queen on the mantlepiece in his Stormont House office.

The paper claims the "bungling" NIO has since "refused to answer simple questions" on the issue.

The paper's political editor Sam McBride says the government department is staying silent despite "mounting pressure to explain why its ministers are contradicting each other".