Image caption Belfast's Pride parade will be held on Saturday

The head of BBC Northern Ireland has said the organisation "will not be involved corporately" in Belfast Pride.

Peter Johnston made the comments a week after a memo was issued to staff which said members of BBC Pride would join the procession and wear branded BBC T-shirts.

On Friday, Mr Johnston said, "individual programme brands will not be represented" in Saturday's event.

BBC NI had previously defended its decision to take part in Belfast Pride.

BBC Pride is a staff-led initiative which operates across the UK.

Belfast Pride is billed as both a celebration of the city's Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community and as a protest calling for equality.

About 100 people took part in the city's first Pride parade in 1991.

Organisers of this year's Pride festival say that its aim is to highlight rights denied to their community.

Image caption Thousands turn out each year for the Belfast Pride parade

A memo to staff in July said BBC NI would, for the first time, be taking part in Belfast Pride.

On Friday, a further email was sent, by Mr Johnston, which stated: "The BBC Pride staff network (a staff-led initiative that operates across the UK) will be taking part in the Belfast Pride Parade along with colleagues, family and friends.

"BBC Pride provides encouragement, friendship, advice and support to staff of all sexualities.

"It does important work in helping to make the BBC an inclusive and diverse organisation."

'Impartiality within output'

The email added: "We know that there are legislative issues specific to Northern Ireland in relation to same-sex marriage.

"These raise important considerations for the BBC in the context of its Editorial Guidelines, including the requirement to maintain due impartiality within our output.

"None of this means that members of the BBC Pride network cannot be involved in Pride festivities in Belfast, but it does require BBC Northern Ireland to avoid creating the impression that it has a position on matters of political contention or controversy."

Clarifying the corporation's position, a spokesperson said BBC Northern Ireland "will not be represented as an organisation, or by individual programmes because of Editorial Guideline considerations".

They added: "Staff attending the event will wear BBC Pride t-shirts (as they have done at Pride events throughout the UK)".

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster's The Nolan Show, TUV leader Jim Allister said he welcomed Mr Johnson's comments.

"Having stood back and observed what they had done, I welcome the fact that BBC came to its senses on this and recognised they were totally surrendering their impartiality on the issues so entwined in this parade," said Mr Allister.

He added that the BBC had "backed off and climbed down from something they should never have put themselves in to".